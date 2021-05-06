Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death and 128 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 128 additional infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 486 fatalities and 32,922 cases.

The latest death was on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 375 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 52 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 579,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 32 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 99 on Oahu, 10 on Maui, four on Kauai, 10 on Hawaii island and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,225 on Oahu, 3,461 on Maui, 2,721 in Hawaii County, 287 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,080 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,218 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 27 today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.