Legislature cuts University of Hawaii-Manoa’s operating budget by nearly 14%

Legislators have chopped the general funds operating budget for the University of Hawaii at Manoa by 13.8% for the fiscal year that starts July 1, a major blow that will be hard to absorb.

In a legislative update posted this morning on the university’s website, Chief Financial Officer Kalbert Young reported on details from budget worksheets released at the close of the legislative session last week.

Across the 10-campus system statewide, the Legislature sliced general funds for the university by 8.8% overall for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year, as compared to the 2020-21 operating budget. The community colleges suffered the least, with a 2.8% cut.

The University of Hawaii at Hilo’s general fund budget was reduced by 5.5%, UH West Oahu by 4.7% and the system-wide budget by 5.7% for the next fiscal year.

“UH Manoa, by far, is the most severely impacted in the budget since it will have the largest amount of general funding reduction (-$35.6 million in FY22), as well as the largest percentage reduction than any other campus,” Young wrote.

While UH Manoa’s general fund appropriations, at $210 million, are about 42% of the total UH general fund budget, the $35 million reduction to the flagship campus represents 75% of the total cut to UH, he wrote.

In the second year of the biennium, general funds across the UH system were reduced by 7.8%, with UH Manoa again bearing the brunt with a 11.7% cut.

The University of Hawaii received $544.23 million in general fund appropriations in the current fiscal year. Under the new biennium budget approved by the Legislature, it is due to receive $496.36 million in the next fiscal year, followed by $501.91 million in fiscal year 2022-23.

As for repairing and upgrading the university’s physical plant, the Board of Regents had sought $288 million in capital improvement projects in the next fiscal year statewide and $232.5 million the following year. The Legislature appropriated $203.35 million for the first year and less than half of what was sought in the second year — $102.6 million in general obligation bonds.

The largest single project in the capital improvement budget approved by legislators for next year is something that the university had not sought and that came as a surprise: a $42.5 million Education and Resource Center in Wahiawa.

Young noted in his message that it “was not requested by the board and it is unclear what this project entails.”

In a legislative update to his constituents Monday, Senate Ways and Means Chairman Donovan Dela Cruz announced that the Senate had pushed to include that center, which is in his district, in the final draft of the project.

“This project will consist of constructing a new library, Department of Education offices and classrooms for the community colleges,” Dela Cruz wrote. “These key state and city services will help revitalize Wahiawa town.”