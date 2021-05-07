Man, 30, faces manslaughter, theft charges after fatal crash on Maui

Maui police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle in Waiehu early Thursday.

The driver was identified by police as Holden T. Bingham was just released from custody Tuesday on a bail bond pending his next court hearing in a separate case.

Killed in Thursday’s crash was a passenger identified as 37-year-old Jamescy Akahi, of Wailuku.

The crash occurred on Waiehu Beach Road near the Wailupe Drive intersection just before 2:15 a.m.

Police said a 1998 Toyota T100 pickup truck operated by Bingham was traveling southeast on Waiehu Beach Road at “an excessive speed.” Police said he lost control, struck a guardrail on the shoulder and rolled over.

Akahi was thrown upon impact. She was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Bingham sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the hospital.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

An investigation revealed the pickup truck was reported stolen from Lahaina Wednesday.

This is the fourth traffic-related fatality to occur in Maui County this year, the same number of traffic fatalities that occurred at the same time last year.

Police arrested Bingham on suspicion of manslaughter, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, auto theft, driving without a license, reckless driving and contempt of court.

Court records show he was just released from custody Tuesday on a $100,000 bail bond pending his next court hearing for a separate July 2020 case involving 19 charges — 16 of which are felony charges for theft, habitual property crime, drugs, burglary, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, auto theft and credit card theft.

His bail bond has since been revoked. Bingham is currently in custody at the Maui Community Correctional Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.

He has a criminal history of four felony convictions, 10 misdemeanor convictions and four petty misdemeanor convictions.