Police searching for 3 suspects in armed robbery near Honolulu airport

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport early today.

The robbery occurred on Koapaka Street at about 1:35 a.m.

Police said three male suspects wearing ski masks brandished firearms at a 39-year-old man and demanded money.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction with the victim’s personal property. No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.

Police said the victim and suspects are not known to one another.