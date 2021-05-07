Police searching for 3 suspects in armed robbery near Honolulu airport

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport early today.
The robbery occurred on Koapaka Street at about 1:35 a.m.
Police said three male suspects wearing ski masks brandished firearms at a 39-year-old man and demanded money.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction with the victim’s personal property. No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
Police said the victim and suspects are not known to one another.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.