comscore Police seize gambling machines, cash, drugs in raid of Kalihi game room | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police seize gambling machines, cash, drugs in raid of Kalihi game room

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a Kalihi game room Wednesday sometime before 7:15 p.m.

    HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a Kalihi game room Wednesday sometime before 7:15 p.m.

  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a Kalihi game room Wednesday sometime before 7:15 p.m.

    HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a Kalihi game room Wednesday sometime before 7:15 p.m.

Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash and drugs from an illegal game room in Kalihi Wednesday night.

Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at the game room sometime before 7:15 p.m. The Narcotics/Vice Division, District 5 Community Policing Team and Specialized Services Division assisted.

Police arrested a 51-year-old woman at 906 Puuhale Road for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $200 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
4 ex-Minneapolis officers indicted on U.S. civil rights charges in George Floyd death
Looking Back

Scroll Up