Police seize gambling machines, cash, drugs in raid of Kalihi game room

Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash and drugs from an illegal game room in Kalihi Wednesday night.
Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at the game room sometime before 7:15 p.m. The Narcotics/Vice Division, District 5 Community Policing Team and Specialized Services Division assisted.
Police arrested a 51-year-old woman at 906 Puuhale Road for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $200 bail.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.
