Arson investigation opened after small fire at Hawaii Supreme Court

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 am
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police and fire officials investigated two sites of fires at the Supreme Court building and at the Attorney General's offices today.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police and fire officials investigated two sites of fires at the Supreme Court building and at the Attorney General’s offices today.

Honolulu police opened a first-degree arson investigation involving a small fire that broke out at the Hawaii Supreme Court building in downtown Honolulu early today.

The fire occurred at Aliiolani Hale at 417 S. King St. just after 1:55 a.m.

The building is closed today as police and the Honolulu Fire Department investigate.

Police said it appeared a Molotov cocktail-type device was thrown at the front of the structure and ignited.

The fire burned one of the exterior doors of the building, resulting in residual smoke throughout the structure, according to state Judiciary spokeswoman Jan Kagehiro.

Authorities are also investigating a fire at a separate structure at 425 Queen St., located behind the Supreme Court building.

The state Department of Attorney General is located at the Queen Street building. Officers placed yellow police tape across the front of the building where there appears to be burn marks on the lower part of the exterior doors.

No injuries were reported.

