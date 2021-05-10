Police arrest man, 23, who allegedly punched female in women’s bathroom

Honolulu police arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly entered a women’s bathroom at Ala Moana Center and punched a 20-year-old woman in the face Monday.
Police said the assault occurred at about 3:20 p.m. The suspect and victim are not known to one another.
Witnesses and security personnel detained the suspect until police arrived and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
The victim sustained “substantial bodily injury” in the assault and was treated at a hospital, according to police.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.