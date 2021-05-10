comscore Police searching for suspect in armed robbery in Moiliili | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery in Moiliili

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  Today

Honolulu police are still looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Moiliili on Saturday night.

According to HPD, the man brandished a handgun demanded money from a 34-year-old man and then fled in a vehicle. The incident happened around 9 p.m. near the 900 block of Hausten Street.

Police have not made an arrest in the case, which is still under investigation.

