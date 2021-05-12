Hawaii sees 1 new coronavirus-related death, 47 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 47 infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 489 fatalities and 33,376 cases.

The latest death was on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 378 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 53 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 583,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 33 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 30 on Oahu, eight on Maui, one on Hawaii island and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,544 on Oahu, 3,520 on Maui, 2,743 in Hawaii County, 304 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,116 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,195 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 27 today.

By island, Oahu has 877 active cases, Maui has 178, Kauai has 79, the Big Island has 60, Lanai has one and Molokai has none.

Health officials counted 4,933 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 0.95% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,194 have required hospitalizations, with seven new hospitalizations reported today.

Nine hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,185 hospitalizations within the state, 1,830 have been on Oahu, 219 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 60 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, state health officials said Monday.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.