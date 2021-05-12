Man, 39, in critical condition after suspect sets him on fire in downtown Honolulu

A 39-year-old homeless man was critically injured after an unknown suspect poured an accelerant on him and ignited it while the victim was sleeping in the doorway of a building in downtown Honolulu early today, police said.

The suspect allegedly set the victim on fire in the doorway of a business building at 1300 Pali Highway near Longs Drugs at about 5:45 a.m. A witness at the scene who declined to give her name said, “The guy was completely in flames. “He was just screaming.”

The witness alerted a nearby police officer as the victim ran across the building in a panic and took off his jacket. Other witnesses were yelling to get water and instructing the man to drop and roll on the ground to put out the flames.

A black jacket was observed on the ground on the mauka side of the building.

Police said the victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.