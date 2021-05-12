Visitor, 77, dies after rescue at Sharks Cove

A 77-year-old man has died after he became distressed while snorkeling at Sharks Cove on the North Shore Monday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as John Connolly of Great Falls, Montana. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a drowning call at Sharks Cove just before 2 p.m. Bystanders brought Connolly to shore where lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel then administered advanced life support and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.