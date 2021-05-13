Hawaii reports 76 additional coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 33,450

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 76 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,450 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 489.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 378 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 53 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 584,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 33 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 49 on Oahu, 17 on Maui, one on Molokai and seven on Hawaii island and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,592 on Oahu, 3,537 on Maui, 2,750 in Hawaii County, 304 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 38 on Molokai. There are also 1,117 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,157 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 38 today.

By island, Oahu has 849 active cases, Maui has 170, Kauai has 73, the Big Island has 63, Lanai has one and Molokai has one.

Health officials counted 5,987 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.27% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.3%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,201 have required hospitalizations, with seven new hospitalizations reported today.

Nine hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,192 hospitalizations within the state, 1,834 have been on Oahu, 222 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 53 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, state health officials said Tuesday.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.