Homeless man, 53, charged with allegedly setting fire at Hawaii Supreme Court building

Prosecutors charged a 53-year-old homeless man in connection with an intentionally set fire at the Hawaii Supreme Court building in downtown Honolulu.

Eric Stroeve was charged with first-degree arson. His bail is set at $100,000.

Police said a male suspect started a fire at the building located at 417 S. King St. at about 1 a.m. Monday. Damage to the building is estimated at $20,000.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu and police released a surveillance video of a man Tuesday afternoon seeking the public’s help in identifying him. That night, officers arrested a suspect later identified as Stroeve in downtown.

The building was one of three government buildings where fires were set between Sunday night and Monday morning. The two other fires police classified as fourth-degree arson occurred at Hawaii Department of Attorney General building and the Department of Taxation building.