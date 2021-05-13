Police arrest woman indicted for attempted murder of boy at Schofield Barracks

Honolulu police arrested a 23-year-old woman today after an Oahu grand jury indicted her with attempted murder of her stepson at Schofield Barracks in December.

Police arrested Amanda Robinson at 154 Doane St. at Schofield Barracks this morning after the grand jury returned an indictment against her Wednesday, charging her with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Her bail is set at $500,000.

She faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole, if convicted.

The boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Dec. 8. He was in Robinson’s care at their home at Schofield Barracks at the time.