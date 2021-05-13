comscore Problems piling up for the Honolulu rail project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Problems piling up for the Honolulu rail project

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

  • Video by Ashley Mizuo. Photos by Craig T. Kojima and Cindy Ellen Russell

    Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa said Tuesday she will turn down a controversial $924,000 consulting contract with the city's rail project and will instead serve as a volunteer board member.

  Lori Kahikina: The interim HART CEO said delays to the rail's opening will be costly because of a contract with operator Hitachi

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Lori Kahikina:

    The interim HART CEO said delays to the rail’s opening will be costly because of a contract with operator Hitachi

  The goal for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is to deliver the rail project to Aloha Stadium by the end of the year. Pictured is the passenger deck of the Halawa Station near Aloha Stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020

    The goal for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is to deliver the rail project to Aloha Stadium by the end of the year. Pictured is the passenger deck of the Halawa Station near Aloha Stadium.

When the too-narrow wheels on the city’s trains and too-wide track finally fit properly, it’s going to be critical to get trains running to Aloha Stadium as soon as possible or face a whole new series of costs and delays, the head of the rail project told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii livestream show Wednesday. Read more

