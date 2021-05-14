BLNR approves $633,840 penalty for man who poisoned Big Isle stream to catch shrimp

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Board of Land and Natural Resources today approved $633,840 in administrative fines and costs against a Hawaii island man who reportedly poisoned Paheehee Stream in Honomu in order to harvest thousands of non-native prawns last year.

Although officials indicated it’s unlikely Wayne Keaulana Spatz, who has no known address, would be able to pay the penalties, David Sakoda, a program manager with the state Division of Aquatic Resources, told board members, “I think a fine of that amount would make a statement that would hopefully be a deterrent for future incidents.”

Sakoda noted there recently were nine similar incidents involving streams in the same area of Hawaii island, including one reported Thursday. “It’s still going on … ,” he said. “This is only one that we’ve been able to identify a suspect.”

Last May, with the approach of graduation season parties, DLNR issued a warning to the public about eating freshwater Tahitian prawns without knowing where they came from, due to concerns about the use of pesticides in local streams to harvest the delicacy.

In one case, someone trespassed onto Hawai‘i Tropical Botanical Garden on the Hamakua Coast and poured a container of Bug B Gon insect killer into the Onemea Stream pool, wiping out its inhabitants. Officials said there were reports of people getting sick from eating prawns from the stream.

The case involving Spatz occurred July 13. When Hawaii County police and state Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer Edwin Shishido went to investigate a tip about the illegal activity, they spotted Spatz at the stream before he fled, according to a report to the BLNR submitted by DAR Administrator Brian Neilson.

A man who lives behind Paheehee Stream told officers he saw Spatz and a woman walking along the stream earlier in the day carrying three-prong spears, an opae net and bags. A few hours later, the witness saw dead and dying prawns floating down the stream and others scrambling out of the water.

Although prawns occasionally leave the water, a mass exodus such as in this case indicates the presence of an irritant or insufficient oxygen levels in the water, the report said.

The witness said he filled at least seven 1-gallon bags with opae before walking upstream about 100 yards from his residence to find Spatz with a bag — later determined to be a king-sized pillowcase — filled with the crustaceans, according to the report.

After returning to his house, the man observed a steady stream of dead and dying prawns floating downstream. Another resident posted photos and video on Facebook showing Spatz and the woman at the stream.

The following day, Shishido returned to Paheehee Stream to take samples and noted a “creamy, yellowish” foam in the water, the report said. Later analysis of water and prawn samples found evidence of bifenthrin, a chemical used in pesticides to control ants.

The woman who was with Spatz at the time told investigators that he liked to use Home Defense insecticide to collect freshwater prawns. She was not cited in the case because officials said she did not participate directly in the poisoning.

Sakoda said that despite repeated attempts, officers were unable to contact Spatz to inform him of the pending BLNR action.

Based on a biological survey of the stream area, the poisoning is conservatively estimated to have impacted an area of 1,250 square meters and injured or killed 6,250 of the freshwater prawns, the report said.

Spatz faced potential fines of at least $6.25 million based on penalties allowed under state law for “depositing a substance deleterious to aquatic life into state waters without a permit and poisoning thousands of prawns,” the report said. The penalties include administrative fines of up to $1,000 for a first-time violation plus an additional $1,000 per specimen taken.

However, DAR officials sought the lower amount of $625,200 based on a penalty schedule set by the BLNR in 2014 that recommends a $200 fine for a first-time offense of this nature and $100 per specimen.

Added to that figure was $8,640 to compensate the state for the damage to natural resources on public lands and staff costs.