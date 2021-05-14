comscore BLNR approves $633,840 penalty for man who poisoned Big Isle stream to catch shrimp | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
BLNR approves $633,840 penalty for man who poisoned Big Isle stream to catch shrimp

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:45 p.m.

Wayne Keaulana Spatz faced potential fines of at least $6.25 million based on penalties allowed under state law. Read more

