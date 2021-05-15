Pickup driver dies in Big Island crash

The 53-year-old male driver of a pickup truck died today in a rollover crash this afternoon involving another pickup in Hawaiian Oceanview Estates, the Hawaii County Fire Department said in a news release.

The crash was reported at 3:37 p.m. and the first unit was on scene at 3:54 p.m.

Firefighters found a 59-year-old woman on the side of the road with serious injuries. Bystanders helped her out of the truck in which the driver was pinned inside and appeared lifeless, the fire department said.

Two adults and four children were in the other pickup truck, which also rolled over, a battalion chief said. A 16-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries, was the only occupant from that vehicle with any injuries.

Medics transported the woman and the teen to Kona Community Hospital.

Police closed Highway 11 at mile marker 88 while they investigated for several hours.