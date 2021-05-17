Hawaii reports 83 new coronavirus infections, bringing statewide pandemic total to 33,834

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 83 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,834 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 492.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 380 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 586,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 62 on Oahu, eight on Maui, seven on Hawaii island and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,890 on Oahu, 3,575 on Maui, 2,764 in Hawaii County, 307 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 46 on Molokai. There are also 1,140 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,120 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by four today.

By island, Oahu has 875 active cases, Maui has 147, the Big Island has 57, Kauai has 31, Molokai has nine and Lanai has one.

Health officials counted 5,273 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.57% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,398,499 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Sunday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,231 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today.

Ten hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,221 hospitalizations within the state, 1,853 have been on Oahu, 232 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 62 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.4%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.