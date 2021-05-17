Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu, 127 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

State Department of Health officials Sunday reported one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 127 infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 492 fatalities and 33,761 cases.

The latest fatality was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, the department said.

The state’s official coronavirus- related death toll includes 380 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll Sunday was more than 585,000, and the nationwide infection tally was nearly 33 million.

Sunday’s new statewide infection cases include 103 on Oahu, 10 on Maui, three each on Molokai and Hawaii island, and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released Sunday reflect the new infection cases reported to the department Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,836 on Oahu, 3,569 on Maui, 2,757 in Hawaii County, 307 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 46 on Molokai. There are also 1,134 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside the state. As a result of updated information, two previous cases on Oahu and one on Maui were removed from the counts, state officials said Sunday.

Health officials also said Sunday that of the state’s total infection count, 1,116 cases were considered active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 10 Sunday.

By island, Oahu has 863 active cases, Maui has 151, the Big Island has 54, Kauai has 38, Molokai has nine and Lanai has one.

Health officials counted 6,701 new COVID-19 test results in Sunday’s tally, for a 1.8% statewide positivity rate. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said 1,378,606 vaccine doses had been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,229 have required hospitalization, with no new hospitalizations reported Sunday.

Ten hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,219 hospitalizations within the state, 1,852 have been on Oahu, 231 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, 52 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 10 in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 59, and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.2%, state health officials said Sunday.