Driver robbed at knifepoint in McCully parking lot, police say

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly robbed a 34-year-old woman at knifepoint in McCully Monday.
The robbery occurred at the Longs Drugs store parking lot on South King Street at about 7:30 a.m.
Police said the woman driving a vehicle pulled into the store parking lot. While there, a masked male walked up to her while she was still seated in her vehicle.
Police said the suspect brandished a knife and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with money taken from the victim.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 11 inches with a heavy-set build. He was wearing a dark-colored baggy shirt, blue jeans and a black and blue gaiter-type mask at the time of the robbery.
