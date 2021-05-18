Driver robbed at knifepoint in McCully parking lot, police say

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly robbed a 34-year-old woman at knifepoint in McCully Monday.

The robbery occurred at the Longs Drugs store parking lot on South King Street at about 7:30 a.m.

Police said the woman driving a vehicle pulled into the store parking lot. While there, a masked male walked up to her while she was still seated in her vehicle.

Police said the suspect brandished a knife and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with money taken from the victim.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 11 inches with a heavy-set build. He was wearing a dark-colored baggy shirt, blue jeans and a black and blue gaiter-type mask at the time of the robbery.