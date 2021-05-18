Free COVID-19 testing available for 2 days at Windward Mall

The Hawaii Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing two Wednesdays in a row at Windward Mall.

The testing will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday as well as next Wednesday at the Kaneohe mall at 46-056 Kamehameha Highway, where parking is free.

DOH is offering the pop-up testing clinics due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks linked to a youth football tournament and performing arts center on Oahu.

“Testing remains an essential part of the strategy to fight COVID-19 in our community,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “We are working to make testing convenient, available, and free to the entire community.”

Testing is free to all residents and visitors of all ages. The results should be available within 15 minutes, though the appointments themselves can take at least 30 minutes to complete.

The results from this testing site, however, are not valid for use in the state’s Safe Travels program.

Those participating should bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Walk-ins will be accepted. An appointment time can also be requested by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com.

More information is available at hawaiicovid19.com/health-information/.