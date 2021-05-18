Hawaii sees 56 new coronavirus infections, bringing statewide pandemic total to 33,889

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 56 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,889 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 492.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 380 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 586,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 33 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 49 on Oahu, three on Kauai, one on Maui, one on Molokai, and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, one Hawaii island case was re-categorized to Oahu and one Oahu case was removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,939 on Oahu, 3,576 on Maui, 2,763 in Hawaii County, 310 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 47 on Molokai. There are also 1,142 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,099 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 21 today.

Health officials counted 3,364 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.66% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,240 have required hospitalizations, with nine new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 44 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Monday, with eight in intensive care units and 24 on ventilators.

