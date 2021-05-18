Stand-by options now available for driver’s license renewals at Oahu satellite city halls

Stand-by options are now available at Oahu’s nine satellite city halls, according to the Honolulu Department of Customer Services.

On Monday, the department began offering stand-by availability to customers struggling to get appointments for services that require in-person visits, including vehicle ownership transfers, lost titles, registration difficulties, and the renewal of a driver’s license or state identification card.

Approximately 30% of customers, on average, do not show up for appointments, according to the department.

Customers may now stand by for appointment slots that have been canceled. To do so, they can walk in and check in with a satellite city hall staff member at the entrance, but should still follow social distancing guidelines.

“While we anticipate our stand-by service will help customers, we also want to remind everyone that customers with appointments have priority, and that same-day service is not guaranteed for customers on stand-by,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a news release.

The stand-by service is also available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis at the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center, Kapolei Driver Licensing Center and Koolau Driver Licensing Center.

The City and County of Honolulu is faced with meeting demand for an estimated 173,110 driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state IDs that require in-person renewal transactions this year.

To help address this volume, the department is offering stand-by in addition to an Express Window service at satellite city halls for simple transactions not requiring appointments, such as routine motor vehicle renewals, bus pass sales, water and property tax payments, spay and neuter certificates, and disability parking permits.

Visit honolulu.gov/csd for more information.