Police seize gambling machines, cash, drugs in Kakaako raid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police seize gambling machines, cash, drugs in Kakaako raid

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

    Honolulu police seized nearly two dozen gambling machines, cash and drugs during a raid at an illegal game room in Kakaako Tuesday night.

Officers of the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division at a building at the corner of Cummins and Waimanu streets.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.

