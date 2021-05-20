Women entrepreneur program gets underway

A new accelerator program for Women Entrepreneurs, “WE by Rising Tide,” debuted this week, and is now accepting online applications through June 18.

The program is comprised of a 10-week series of workshops designed for women entrepreneurs to hone financial management, marketing, and leadership skills, and a host of benefits including advertising opportunities to promote their business and networking with business leaders and women executives.

An inaugural cohort of 20 women entrepreneurs will be selected, with all program fees being covered by a grant from CPB Foundation.

Application requirements are:

>> Business must be 51% woman owned.

>> Business must be in operation for a minimum of three years and currently open for business.

>> A minimum yearly revenue generation of $250,000 (2019 or 2020).

>> A maximum yearly revenue generation of $5 million (2019 or 2020).

“Hawaii’s entrepreneurs and small business owners create jobs and contribute to a more resilient, thriving economy. Within this space, we see an important opportunity to impact even greater diversity, supporting and empowering Hawaii’s ambitious Women Entrepreneurs who are innovating and working hard to grow their businesses,” said Catherine Ngo, chairwoman of CPB Foundation.

For more information on WE by Rising Tide and to apply, visit www.RisingTideHawaii.com.