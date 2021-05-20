Visitor critically hurt in moped crash

A 26-year-old Ohio woman sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday in a moped crash near Kahana Bay in Windward Oahu, according to Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

The crash occurred on Kamehameha Highway just past the Crouching Lion Restaurant at about 3 p.m.

Police said a 2021 Zhong moped operated by the visitor was traveling northwest on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the rider veered to the right and struck a metal guardrail.

She was taken in critical condition to an area hospital. The woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed might be a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.

4 people, dog rescued from sinking sailboat

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued four people and a dog Wednesday afternoon, after their sailboat began sinking, according to Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

The 911 call came in at 3 pm for the boaters in distress about a 1-1/2 miles offshore in Kaneohe Bay, outside of Kahaluu. Ocean Safety arrived within minutes of the call and found the four people clinging to the vessel.

All four people and dog were brought to shore and the vessel was towed to shore.