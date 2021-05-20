Temple’s written fortunes mimic the Buddha

KYOTO >> Ninnaji temple in Ukyo Ward, Kyoto, is offering fortunes known as omikuji on seemingly blank slips of paper. But when exposed to sunlight, the fortunes such as daikichi (great luck) and kichi (good luck) are revealed along with an image of the Buddha.

“It’s just like the mind of Buddha, which is usually invisible. We hope everyone will feel the heart of Buddha in the image that gradually emerges,” said a temple official.

The fortunes cost $4.50.

“It’s like a magic trick. I feel even more grateful for it,” said a visitor from Osaka.

The special fortunes were created by So-ken Co., which deals with special inks, and SunM Color printing company.

Ninnaji’s visitors have dropped 50% because of the pandemic.

“We hope these unique omikuji will encourage people to visit us and feel a little more positive,” said Shoyu Yoshida, who runs the temple’s office.