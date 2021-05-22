Crash in South Kona leaves man, 18, dead, 6-year-old boy hospitalized, driver arrested

Hawaii County police reported today the death of an 18-year-old Ocean View man who died early this morning after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in South Kona.

Police identified the man as Alona Taetuna-Kaluau, who was a passenger in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The pickup was traveling south on Highway 11 when the driver lost control, drove off the makai shoulder, struck a tree and rolled over.

Police got the call at 8:26 p.m. and responded to the crash, a tenth of a mile south of the 95 mile marker.

The 18-year-old was taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m.

The 30-year-old male driver and a 6-year-old boy, a passenger, were also taken to the hospital.

The driver was treated and released, but the boy was kept for observation.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent injury, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless endangering and child restraint violation.

He remains at the Kona cell block pending further investigation.

Police said they believe impairment is a factor in the crash.

None of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229 or by email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov

This was the 11th traffic fatality on Hawaii island compared to eight the same time last year.