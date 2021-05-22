Hawaii sees 93 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally climbs to 35,819

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 93 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total to 35,819 cases.

State health officials began counting probable infections Wednesday, bumping up the statewide total coronavirus case count since the start of the pandemic. The probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

No new deaths were reported today as the statewide death toll remains at 494.

State health officials reported 85 new confirmed cases and eight probable cases today. By island, Oahu had 71 new cases, Maui had 17, one on Hawaii island, Kauai, Molokai and Lanai each had none, and there were four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 382 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 589,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 33 million.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 26,865 on Oahu, 4,400 on Maui, 2,840 in Hawaii County, 316 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 74 on Molokai. There are also 1,209 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,032 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 10 today.

By island, Oahu has 810 active cases, Maui has 130, the Big Island has 51, Kauai has 17, Molokai has 24 and Lanai has none.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,437,758 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,286 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

Ten hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,276 hospitalizations within the state, 1,895 have been on Oahu, 243 on Maui, 123 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 37 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of today, with eight in intensive care units and four on ventilators.