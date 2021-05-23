Las Vegas Advisor: More casinos bring back parking fees in Las Vegas

Not all of the reopening news is good. It was only a matter of time before MGM Resorts International followed Caesars Entertainment’s lead and reinstituted paid parking.

Beginning June 1, fees will be charged for self-­parking at all MRI properties, which include Bellagio, Aria, Mandalay Bay, the Mirage and several others. The first hour is free for everyone. Then, depending on the casino, the charge will be $12 or $15 for two to four hours, and $15 or $18 for four to 24 hours. Valet fees will be higher, running up to $30 per day on weekends.

Self-parking will remain free for active-duty military members, veterans and holders of higher tiers of players’ cards. As of now, only Caesars and MGM properties charge fees that cannot be eliminated with validation.

Unmasked: Following the national edict that fully vaccinated people can go about their business with their faces uncovered both indoors and out, Nevada’s official mask requirement has been rescinded. Accordingly, most casinos have now dropped the requirement and about 50% of patrons are maskless. It’s now up to individual businesses to make their own rules about mask- wearing. The policy differs for employees depending on the casino, and many Nevada businesses still require that masks be worn.

Westgate jackpot: A $1.25 million jackpot was hit last week on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Westgate Las Vegas. It was hit by a woman from Idaho who was traveling to Texas and made a spur-of-the-­moment decision to stop in Las Vegas. Good decision!

Question: How many people live in Nevada?

Answer: According to the most recent census, Nevada has about 3.1 million residents. It was the fifth-fastest growing state in the country over the past decade and is now the 32nd most populous; rising three spots since 2010.

