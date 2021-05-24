Big Isle energy plant Hu Honua Bioenergy wins Hawaii Supreme Court appeal

The Hawaii Supreme Court, dealing a major victory to Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC’s nearly completed biomass plant on Hawaii island, ruled unanimously this morning in favor of the company’s appeal and sent the case back to the state Public Utilities Commission with clear instructions on how to proceed.

This was the second time that the high court has sent the case to the PUC, which previously reversed an earlier decision by denying Hawaii Electric Light Co.’s request for a waiver from competitive bidding.

Hu Honua, which does business as Honua Ola Bioenergy, has been seeking the PUC’s approval to begin operating a $474 million biomass plant in Pepeekeo on the Hama­kua Coast that is 99% complete and will burn trees to produce energy. That energy would be purchased by Hawaii Electric Light Co., now known simply as Hawaiian Electric, under an agreement between the two companies.

In its decision, the court said the waiver from competitive bidding was still in effect and said the parties are fixed in the same position following the court’s 2019 opinion when it sent the matter back to the PUC and instructed the PUC to hold an evidentiary hearing on greenhouse gas emissions in connection with Hu Honua’s amended power purchase agreement.

The opinion was signed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald and Associate Justices Paula A. Nakayama, Sabrina S. McKenna, Michael D. Wilson and Todd W Eddins.