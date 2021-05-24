Hawaii reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu, 48 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

State Department of Health officials Sunday reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and an increase of 48 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing Hawaii’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 496 fatalities and 35,867 cases.

The two fatalities were a man and woman, both in their 80s with underlying conditions and hospitalized at the time of their death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 384 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state. The U.S. coronavirus- related death toll Sunday was about 590,000, and the nationwide infection tally was more than 33 million.

State health officials began counting probable infections Wednesday, which added more than 1,600 to the state’s total case count. The probable infections include people who never received a positive COVID-19 test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test. Four probable cases were included in Sunday’s count, but four previous cases were removed.

By island Sunday there were 35 new infection cases on Oahu, eight on Hawaii island, two each on Maui and Molokai, and one on Kauai, and there were four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. However, the Health Department removed four Maui probable cases from the count, which lowered Sunday’s statewide total to 48.

The statistics released Sunday reflect the new infection cases reported to the department Friday.