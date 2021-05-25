Honolulu police investigate possible drive-by shooting in Waimalu

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder case after a drive-by shooting took place in the Waimalu area this afternoon.
HPD said the incident happened sometime before 5 p.m., but reported no injuries.
There was a partial closure on Moanalua Road between Kaahumanu Street and the on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway, although the lanes were reopened at around 5:30 p.m.
No additional information was provided.
