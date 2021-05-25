Hawaii Bicycling League holds rally for safe-passing law

Attendees wearing bright biking attire and helmets waved signs reading “ #SafeUs” and #3 feet is the law” at the Hawaii Bicycling League’s #SafeUs Ride and Rally event at the Capitol on Sunday.

The event, which attracted 100 people, spread awareness of bike safety and the 3-Feet Safe Passing Law.

The law requires drivers to leave at least 3 feet of space when passing bicyclists on the road.

According to HBL Executive Director Lori McCarney, attendees ranged from people riding rented Biki bicycles to people who regularly bike hundreds of miles. Individuals injured, as well as the families of those killed, due to bicycling accidents were also in attendance.

In addition, a new 12-person volunteer team biked a route through town with yellow pool noodles on their bikes, visually indicating a safe 3-foot passing distance. The route began at Ala Moana Beach Park, traveled through Waikiki and Chinatown, and ended at the Capitol building.

The 3-Feet Safe Passing Law passed in Hawaii in 2018. As of February, 33 states enacted similar laws that require drivers to give at least 3 feet of distance when driving next to bicyclists.