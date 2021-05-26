3 hikers rescued from Waimano Ridge Trail

Three lost hikers were rescued from the Waimano Ridge Trail this evening, the Honolulu Fire Department reported today.

The hikers, a 28-year-old woman, and two men, one 22 years old and the other 28, had been hiking the trail since 2:30 p.m., and HFD said they became lost because of darkness.

HFD personnel maintained contact with the hikers via cell phone. The hikers stayed in one location, and HFD used GPS to find them. The fire department’s Air 1 conducted an aerial search using an infrared camera.

Soon after 8 p.m. the hikers were found and transported to a nearby landing zone at the top of Waimano Home Road. The last hiker was secured at the landing zone just before 9 p.m.

HFD is reminding the public to bring their phones, flashlights, clothing for inclement weather and whistles in cases of an emergency.

The department is also asking the public to stay on hiking trails, adding that “most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs.” It also advises hikers to be mindful of the time of day, visible and noise and to stay calm and in one place if lost.