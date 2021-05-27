comscore 2 hikers rescued at Puu Manamana Trail in Kaaawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 hikers rescued at Puu Manamana Trail in Kaaawa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Two 19-year-old hikers were rescued today after apparently getting lost at the the Puu Manamana Trail in Kaaawa.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 4 p.m. today of two hikers who needed rescuing. The hikers, both male, began the hike at around 10 a.m. but at some point were “unable to continue the hike due to their location on the trail.”

Neither hiker was injured.

HFD maintained communication with the hikers via cell phone and used GPS to figure out that they were near the peak of the trail.

The fire department’s Air 1 transported the hikers to a landing zone at around 5:20 p.m.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest
Looking Back

Scroll Up