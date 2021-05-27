2 hikers rescued at Puu Manamana Trail in Kaaawa

Two 19-year-old hikers were rescued today after apparently getting lost at the the Puu Manamana Trail in Kaaawa.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 4 p.m. today of two hikers who needed rescuing. The hikers, both male, began the hike at around 10 a.m. but at some point were “unable to continue the hike due to their location on the trail.”
Neither hiker was injured.
HFD maintained communication with the hikers via cell phone and used GPS to figure out that they were near the peak of the trail.
The fire department’s Air 1 transported the hikers to a landing zone at around 5:20 p.m.
