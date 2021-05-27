comscore Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 58 additional cases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 58 additional cases

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 pm
  • 2021 MAY 25 CTY WAIKIKI TUESDAY HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers gathered at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 25

    Beachgoers enjoy the sun, sand and surf at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki on Tuesday. Gov. David Ige has lifted the statewide mask mandate for those spending time outdoors.

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 58 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 498 fatalities and 36,032 cases.

The latest deaths were on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 386 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 592,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.2 million.

By island today, there were 38 new infection cases on Oahu, six on Hawaii island, nine on Maui and five diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
California to offer $116M in coronavirus vaccine prize money
Looking Back

Scroll Up