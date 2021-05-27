Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 58 additional cases

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 58 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 498 fatalities and 36,032 cases.

The latest deaths were on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 386 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 592,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.2 million.

By island today, there were 38 new infection cases on Oahu, six on Hawaii island, nine on Maui and five diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

