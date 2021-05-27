Hawaii Bowl will be back on Christmas Eve

After a one-year, pandemic-influenced hiatus, the Hawaii Bowl returns to Honolulu this Christmas Eve.

The 19th game will be played at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawaii’s lower campus, and match football teams from the Mountain West Conference and American Athletic Conference. UH is an MWC member.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. ESPN will televise the game.

“We look forward to the 2021 Hawaii Bowl and the opportunities the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex will provide our fans to continue their holiday tradition of cheering for their favorite teams in person,” executive director Daryl Garvin said in a news release.

From the inaugural game in 2002 through 2019, the Hawaii Bowl was played in Aloha Stadium. The 2020 game was canceled in part to the Halawa facility not allowing spectators because of the pandemic. In December, Aloha Stadium officials announced that the facility would not book events involving spectators because of structural concerns. UH decided to play its home football games at the retrofitted Ching complex until a new stadium is built in Halawa. This year, Ching’s seating capacity is 9,000. UH is seeking zoning approval to expand seating to more than 15,000 in 2022.