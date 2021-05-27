comscore Hawaii Bowl will be back on Christmas Eve | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Hawaii Bowl will be back on Christmas Eve

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:47 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald holds the championship trophy after winning the 2019 Hawaii Bowl against BYU.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019

    Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald holds the championship trophy after winning the 2019 Hawaii Bowl against BYU.

After a one-year, pandemic-influenced hiatus, the Hawaii Bowl returns to Honolulu this Christmas Eve.

The 19th game will be played at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawaii’s lower campus, and match football teams from the Mountain West Conference and American Athletic Conference. UH is an MWC member.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. ESPN will televise the game.

“We look forward to the 2021 Hawaii Bowl and the opportunities the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex will provide our fans to continue their holiday tradition of cheering for their favorite teams in person,” executive director Daryl Garvin said in a news release.

From the inaugural game in 2002 through 2019, the Hawaii Bowl was played in Aloha Stadium. The 2020 game was canceled in part to the Halawa facility not allowing spectators because of the pandemic. In December, Aloha Stadium officials announced that the facility would not book events involving spectators because of structural concerns. UH decided to play its home football games at the retrofitted Ching complex until a new stadium is built in Halawa. This year, Ching’s seating capacity is 9,000. UH is seeking zoning approval to expand seating to more than 15,000 in 2022.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii traffic-related fatalities up compared to last year
Next Story
Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims at San Jose rail yard
Looking Back

Scroll Up