Free summer meals for Hawaii children begin June 4

Free grab-and-go meals for children through age 18 will be available at about 80 public schools statewide starting June 4, the Department of Education announced.

The food service is open to children regardless of school enrollment status. Meals will be distributed once a day at lunchtime, and will include one lunch plus breakfast for the following day for each child.

“We know that this service will help our students achieve educational opportunities by providing reliable and nutritious meals throughout the summer months,” said Randall Tanaka, assistant superintendent for facilities and operations. “We encourage all children in the community to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The meals can be picked up on weekdays from June 4 until July 19. Families are asked to visit their closest school rather than multiple sites to ensure meal availability.

A list of school sites is available online at 808ne.ws/summermeals.

Parents or guardians who are picking up meals for their kids who are not present must offer verification, such as an email or letter from the school, birth certificate, student ID or other government identification card. Dietary restrictions may be accommodated by emailing specialdiets@k12.hi.us.

Other sponsors, including churches and nonprofit agencies, will also offer summer meals, with details to come.