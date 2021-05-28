Sea Life Park to open five days a week starting on Memorial Day

Sea Life Park Hawaii will open its doors to the public five days a week beginning on Memorial Day.

The park in Waimanalo had reopened its doors March 6 after a nearly year-long closure due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early March, doors were only open Saturdays and Sundays, with Fridays added later that month.

Starting Monday, admission will now be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays to visit the park’s honu, or green sea turtles, native shark species, rescued seabirds, penguins, and two recently rescued California sea lions, Niblet and Brawler.

“We deeply appreciate the enthusiasm and support from our guests as we work to provide the very best in marine education, conservation awareness, and family fun in the safest environment possible, ”said Sea Life Park General Manager Valerie King in a news release. “With this exciting trajectory since our reopening, we will continue to look at expanding our days, as well as a return to our extended summer hours in the near future.”

In addition, Sea Life Park is also hiring to meet additional staffing needs as the park expands its admission hours. A variety of positions — from aquarium specialists to ticketing agents — at sealifeparkhawaii.com/employment.

Sea Life Park still encourages guests to purchase tickets in advance of their visit online since capacity is still limited. Annual Pass holders do not need a reservation to visit.

The park has implemented enhanced health and safety policies to help protect all guests and team members, and appreciates everyone’s cooperation with these important measures.

The policies have been adjusted according to Gov. David Ige’s latest amendment lifting mask requirements outdoors.

>> Any guest or employee that chooses to wear a face covering outside may do so.

>> Guests must socially distance themselves from others outside their group.

>> Guests and employees must still wear face coverings in all indoor areas, such as retail stores, the Conservation Center, Adventure Center check-in, and restrooms.

Sea Life Park is run by Palace Entertainment and owned by Parques Reunidos based in Madrid, Spain.

More details on admissions, contact-less tickets, programs and safety protocols are available at sealifeparkhawaii.com.