Hawaii health officials suspend Pono Life Sciences’ medical cannabis dispensary license

The state Department of Health announced that it has suspended the medical cannabis dispensary license for Pono Life Sciences, located on Maui, for not submitting annual financial audits as required by state law.

The Notice of Violation and Order suspends the dispensary license for up to 120 days, although Pono Life Sciences can resume its medical cannabis production and retail operations if it submits independent financial audits for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The suspension started Friday. The company has 60 days to submit its 2017 audit, 90 days to submit its 2018 audit, and 120 days to submit its 2019 audit, or its license will be automatically be revoked.