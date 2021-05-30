Man, 21, injured after being struck in Kaimuki crosswalk

A 21-year-old male was critically injured overnight when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Koko Head and Waialae avenues in Kaimuki, police said.

At approximately 12:13 a.m. today, Honolulu Police Department officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The arrived to discover a 52-year-old Honolulu man had been traveling northbound on Koko Head from Waialae when he struck the 21-year-old in a marked crosswalk.

The 21-year-old was taken to an area hospital in critical condition by Honolulu Emergency Services.

According to HPD, the weather at the time was clear; speed nor drugs appear to be contributing factors.

Both the driver and the pedestrian appear to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate the incident.