Honolulu firefighters rescue injured hiker, 11, from Waialae Iki trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued yet another injured hiker — an 11-year-old girl — from the summit of the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in Waialae Iki this morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for an injured hiker at the summit of Wiliwilinui. Four resource units staffed with 12 personnel responded, including Air 1.

Rescue specialists got to the girl at about 10 a.m., who had fallen on the trail and possibly fractured her right wrist after hiking for about two hours with her family.

They were able to provide first aid treatment and airlift her and her mother to the landing zone at Waialae Iki Park. She was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services about 20 minutes later.

The girl’s father and two others in the group descended the trail on their own.

The rescue this morning followed a slew of others over the weekend, which involved the rescues of three lost hikers at Waimano Ridge Trail as dusk was approaching, as well as a woman who twisted her ankle earlier in the afternoon while hiking on Manana Ridge Trail in Pearl City on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, HFD also rescued a male hiker who experienced muscle cramps while hiking on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail, and was unable to walk. He and his female hiking companion were airlifted to safety at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park.

The HFD urges the public to hike safely by assessing your capabilities, and comparing your level of fitness, ability, and experience with the trail description.

Be practical and realistic, HFD said. A wide variety of trails are available in Hawaii, so pick one that suits your level.

In addition, hikers should bring enough water to stay hydrated, check weather conditions, plan their hikes in advance, watch the time, and let others know what time they expect to return.

If calling 911 to be rescued in the mountains, staying in the same area is advised so rescuers can find you based on your last known geo-location coordinates.