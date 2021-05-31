Man, 38, killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki identified

A man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Waikiki early Sunday has been identified as 38-year-old Matthew J. Zuchowski, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deadly crash occurred near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Poni Moi Road just before 3:20 a.m.

Police said a vehicle operated by a man in his late 30s was traveling eastbound on Kalakaua Avenue when he lost control, traveled off the roadway and crashed into a pole and tree.

Weather conditions were clear at the time.

The man later identified as Zuchowski was found dead at the scene as result of the collision.

Police said speed was a contributing factor. It’s not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were involved. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.