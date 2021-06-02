Man, 51, arrested for allegedly damaging glass door at federal court building in downtown Honolulu

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old homeless man after he allegedly damaged a glass door at the federal court building in downtown Honolulu Tuesday.
Police said the suspect damaged the door at about 6:50 pm. Tuesday.
Officers arrested him on suspicion of second-degree criminal property damage.
He was released today pending further investigation.
