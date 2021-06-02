comscore Man, 51, arrested for allegedly damaging glass door at federal court building in downtown Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 51, arrested for allegedly damaging glass door at federal court building in downtown Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old homeless man after he allegedly damaged a glass door at the federal court building in downtown Honolulu Tuesday.

Police said the suspect damaged the door at about 6:50 pm. Tuesday.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of second-degree criminal property damage.

He was released today pending further investigation.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
For Black Voters Matter, the goal is greater community power
Looking Back

Scroll Up