Driver, 28, identified in fatal one-car crash in Waianae

A driver killed in Tuesday’s single-vehicle crash in Waianae has been identified as 28-year-old Destiny Alconcel of Ewa Beach, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash occurred on Farrington Highway in proximity to the Waianae Wastewater Treatment Plant at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a black 2010 Mini Cooper was traveling west on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, hit a curb and crashed into a metal guardrail.

Alconcel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said distracted driving may have been a factor.