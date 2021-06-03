comscore Driver, 28, identified in fatal one-car crash in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Driver, 28, identified in fatal one-car crash in Waianae

  • Today

A driver killed in Tuesday’s single-vehicle crash in Waianae has been identified as 28-year-old Destiny Alconcel of Ewa Beach, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash occurred on Farrington Highway in proximity to the Waianae Wastewater Treatment Plant at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a black 2010 Mini Cooper was traveling west on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, hit a curb and crashed into a metal guardrail.

Alconcel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said distracted driving may have been a factor.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
White-knuckle thriller for AMC as it sells stock into frenzy
Looking Back

Scroll Up