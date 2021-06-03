Driver, 28, identified in fatal one-car crash in Waianae

A driver killed in Tuesday’s single-vehicle crash in Waianae has been identified as 28-year-old Destiny Alconcel of Ewa Beach, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash occurred on Farrington Highway in proximity to the Waianae Wastewater Treatment Plant at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a black 2010 Mini Cooper was traveling west on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, hit a curb and crashed into a metal guardrail.
Alconcel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said distracted driving may have been a factor.
