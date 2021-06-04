Hawaii County police close part of Highway 19 in Paauilo due to brush fire

The Hawaii County police department opened up shortly 6 p.m. one lane of Highway 19 near the 36 MM in Paauilo. One lane remains closed.

Police have alerted motorists that both lanes of Highway 19 had been closed at 12:51 p.m. on Hawaii island’s north coast near Honokaa due to a brush fire.

Police said that conditions may change at any moment, and urged motorists to drive with caution.

The Hawaii County fire department crews have been fighting the fire, but no one was available to comment on the situation.

Police said earlier that there were no alternate routes.