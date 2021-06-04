Man, 21, charged with murder in fatal stabbing of visitor in Waikiki

Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing death of a 19-year-old California visitor.

Oscar K. Cardona was charged with second-degree murder in Elian De La Cerda’s death. His bail is set at $1 million.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call of a stabbing near the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole statue at the intersection of Kalakaua and Ohua avenues at about 12:40 a.m.

Police said Dela Cerda and his friend, 23, who was also visiting Hawaii from California, were confronted by a group of individuals. A fight ensued and De La Cerda was stabbed in the upper body.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said De La Cerda died of a stab wound to the chest. The manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

Police said an 18-year-old man and an unknown female struck De La Cerda’s friend with a skateboard and assaulted him. He sustained a contusion to his head and a minor laceration to his hand in the affray and was treated and released at a hospital.

District 6 Crime Reduction Unit officers arrested Cardona near the scene of the stabbing at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they have not made any arrests at this time in the assault of De La Cerda’s friend.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.