Visiting family of 4 rescued after getting lost on Nuuanu hiking trail

Firefighters rescued a visiting family of four who were lost hiking on Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu Valley.

A 37-year-old woman called 911 at 9:36 a.m. today when she, her husband and two daughters got lost after hiking for an hour.

She said no one was injured, but they needed help getting down.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent five units with 16 personnel to the scene, with the first unit arriving at 9:49 a.m.

Four rescue personnel began ascending the trail on foot.

They used the GPS on the caller’s cellphone to locate the family to within about 26 feet.

Firefighters contacted the lost hikers at 10 a.m., and escorted the family out.

There was no need for Air 1 and a second engine.

The family “was grateful and adamant that they won’t be hiking again. Instead, they intent to go to the beach,” HFD said in a news release.

HFD recommends hikers learn the trail prior to a hike, know the degree of difficulty and follow signs or directions. “Do not rely on social media for accurate information about a trail,” it says.