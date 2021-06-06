Sailboat captain with 7 passengers rescued after falling overboard near Diamond Head

The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Ocean Safety worked together to rescue a man after he reportedly fell overboard in waters off Diamond Head today.

According to Ocean Safety, first responders were notified via 911 call just before 1 p.m. that the captain of a recreational sailboat with another seven people aboard had fallen into the ocean without a life preserver.

The passengers also reported they were unsuccesful in throwing the man multiple life jackets in attempt to rescue him themselves.

Ocean Safety and HFD both responded to the scene, about one mile offshore of Diamond Head, with lifeguards making first contact with the boat captain, who had spent approximately 30 minutes treading water before help arrived.

After transferring the man to a HFD rescue boat, lifeguards escorted the private vessel to a safe area closer to shore.

No injuries were reported.